SUGAR GROVE, Ill. – The No. 14 Kent State University women’s golf team enters Monday’s final round of the NCAA National Championship stroke play in second place, after shooting a 16-over par score of 304 Sunday.

The Golden Flashes have an overall score of 31-over par 607, eight strokes behind the overall leaders, No. 12 Northwestern. No. 1 Stanford is in third place, two strokes back. The Flashes will look to stay in the top eight, while battling for top seeding, over the final 18 holes Monday in order to reach match play. The Flashes are ahead of the cut line by 13 strokes.

Michaela Finn is in striking distance of an individual NCAA National Championship after another solid round of golf. She shot an even par 72, picking up five birdies along the way. In fifth place, her overall score of 3-over par 147 is three off the leader, Jennifer Kupcho of Wake Forest.

Karoline Stormo is second overall among Flashes and in a tie for 14th place. Her Sunday score of 78 put her at 7-over par 151. Stormo improved as the day went along, shooting 2-over par over the last nine holes. Senior Wad Phaewchimplee stayed steady, shooting her second straight score of 77. That puts her in a tie for 34th place at 10-over par 154.

Pimnipa Panthong matched Phaewchimplee’s score of 77 and is one stroke behind her overall at 11-over par 155. Panthong will enter Monday’s final round of stroke play in a tie for 40th place. Like Phaewchimplee, Nielsen matched her first round score by posting an 81. She is currently in a tie for 90th place at 18-over par 162.

Monday’s final round of stroke play will broadcast live starting at 4 p.m. EST on the Golf Channel. The Flashes will begin teeing off at 1:40 p.m. EST/12:40 p.m. CST alongside Northwestern and Stanford.

Story courtesy of the Kent State Athletic Dept.