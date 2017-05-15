Kent State Men T4 After NCAA Washington Regional Rd1

SAMMAMISH, Wash. – The No. 12 Kent State University Men’s Golf Team completed round one at the NCAA Washington Regional at Aldarra Golf Club Monday, and currently sit in fourth place.

The top-5 teams in the field after three rounds will advance to the NCAA National Championship.

The Golden Flashes collectively shot 3-over par at 287 Monday, tying with No. 13 Texas A&M.

No. 24 Florida State leads the Regional field at 6-under par.

Senior Josh Whalen leads the Flashes at 1-under par 70. He started off the tournament with a birdie on the opening hole, and finished the day with five birdies total. He is tied for 10th and is six strokes off the lead. A stroke behind Whalen is Gisli Sveinbergsson (pictured above), whose even par score is tied for 14th overall. The sophomore was steady throughout the day, with 16 holes of par or better.

Ian Holt and Bjarki Petursson each tied for 27th at 2-over par 73. Holt had a rough start on the first hole, but went on to shoot 2-under par over the rest of the course with four birdies. Petursson recorded three birdies Monday and was under par after nine holes. Chase Johnson rounds out Kent State in a tie for 52nd. He finished the day with a 5-over par score of 76.

Story courtesy of Kent State Athletic Dept.