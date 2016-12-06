Kent State Closes University Golf Course

Kent State University has closed the golf course it owns on college property, citing declining play numbers and the ever-increasing cost of operations.

The closing does not affect the Ferrara & Page Golf Training and Learning Facility adjacent to the course, which is used by the nationally-ranked Kent State Men’s and Women’s golf teams.

The Kent State golf teams practice at Windmill Lakes Golf Course in Ravenna and not the University Course, so this also has no effect on the teams.

The University released the following statement on the closing: