Kent State Closes University Golf Course
Kent State University has closed the golf course it owns on college property, citing declining play numbers and the ever-increasing cost of operations.
The closing does not affect the Ferrara & Page Golf Training and Learning Facility adjacent to the course, which is used by the nationally-ranked Kent State Men’s and Women’s golf teams.
The Kent State golf teams practice at Windmill Lakes Golf Course in Ravenna and not the University Course, so this also has no effect on the teams.
The University released the following statement on the closing:
Kent State to Close University Golf Course Kent State University will cease operation of its golf course at the end of the 2016 fall season. For 50 years, the university has been pleased to provide this service to the community, which is no longer a viable option. As the Northeast Ohio golf industry continues to experience financial challenges, the university determined that the Kent State Golf Course could not reverse a five-year trend of declining revenues and mounting operating losses. The 18-hole Par 70 course, located in Franklin Township, was purchased by Kent State in 1966. For much of its longevity, the course played an important role in the local golf community – from university and community leagues to a training ground for high school teams. In 2016, the Governor’s Office created the Ohio Task Force on Affordability and Efficiency, and House Bill 64, requiring each institution to conduct an assessment of its non-core assets to determine their market value if sold, leased, or otherwise repurposed. The review was submitted to the Chancellor of the Ohio Department of Education, identifying ways to lower costs for students and improve the quality of education. The Kent State Golf Course was included in this review. The Kent State Men’s and Women’s Varsity teams, as well as the Ferrara & Page Golf Training and Learning Facility adjacent to the course, will not be impacted by the closing. The university is looking at all options for future use of the property.
