The No. 12 Kent State University Men’s Golf Team finishes a long second day of the NCAA Washington Regional in third place at 1-over par 569 Tuesday.

The Golden Flashes improved in round two on the par 71 course, shooting a 2-under par score of 282. The Flashes moved up one spot in the standings despite several rain delays and gave themselves a larger margin above the cut line on the final day.

Kent State needs to finish three rounds of golf in the top-5 to qualify for the NCAA National Championship. Currently, the Flashes have an 12 stroke lead on sixth-place Washington.

No. 1 USC leads the field at 5-under par, while No. 24 Florida State is second at 2-under par.

A hole-in-one on the 2nd hole led to a 68 and a dominant Tuesday for Bjarki Petursson (pictured above), who is now in front for Kent State. He is in sixth place overall at 1-under par 141. He had the low round of the day, tying his career low.

Ian Holt and Josh Whalen join Petursson in the top-10 at even par 142, tying for seventh. Holt improved to 2-under par 69 Tuesday, recording three-straight birdies from holes 2-4. Whalen led the Flashes after round one and followed up with a 72 Tuesday.

Gisli Sveinbergsson ended round two in a tie for 27th at 4-over par 146. After shooting even par Monday, the sophomore shot a 75 in round two. Chase Johnson improved upon his initial round, shooting a 2-over par score of 73. Johnson is tied for 40th at 7-over par 149.

Kent State will look to seal its spot at the NCAA National Championship Wednesday by maintaining their place in the top-5.

Complete results here >

Story courtesy of Kent State Athletic Dept.

No Comment

Leave a reply

Previous CSU Rebounds in Rd2 of 2017 NCAA Lafayette Regionals
Next 2017 CMG Player of the Year Update

Related Posts

Kent State Men's Golf Team heads to the 2017 NCAA Golf Championship
Patrick Luth CSU Vikings Golf
Nick Infanti CSU 2017 NCAA Regionals
Patrick Luth CSU Mens Golf 2017