The No. 12 Kent State University Men’s Golf Team finishes a long second day of the NCAA Washington Regional in third place at 1-over par 569 Tuesday.

The Golden Flashes improved in round two on the par 71 course, shooting a 2-under par score of 282. The Flashes moved up one spot in the standings despite several rain delays and gave themselves a larger margin above the cut line on the final day.

Kent State needs to finish three rounds of golf in the top-5 to qualify for the NCAA National Championship. Currently, the Flashes have an 12 stroke lead on sixth-place Washington.

No. 1 USC leads the field at 5-under par, while No. 24 Florida State is second at 2-under par.

A hole-in-one on the 2nd hole led to a 68 and a dominant Tuesday for Bjarki Petursson (pictured above), who is now in front for Kent State. He is in sixth place overall at 1-under par 141. He had the low round of the day, tying his career low.

Ian Holt and Josh Whalen join Petursson in the top-10 at even par 142, tying for seventh. Holt improved to 2-under par 69 Tuesday, recording three-straight birdies from holes 2-4. Whalen led the Flashes after round one and followed up with a 72 Tuesday.

Gisli Sveinbergsson ended round two in a tie for 27th at 4-over par 146. After shooting even par Monday, the sophomore shot a 75 in round two. Chase Johnson improved upon his initial round, shooting a 2-over par score of 73. Johnson is tied for 40th at 7-over par 149.

Kent State will look to seal its spot at the NCAA National Championship Wednesday by maintaining their place in the top-5.

Complete results here >

Story courtesy of Kent State Athletic Dept.