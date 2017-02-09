Local Hurricane Junior Tour Events to Get Celebrity Boost?

The Hurricane Junior Tour comes to Northeast Ohio three times in 2017: the Cleveland Junior Classic at Signature of Solon in April; the Canton Junior Classic at Tam O’Shanter in June; and the Major Championship at Little Mountain Country Club in September in Concord.

As of today, the HJT has some new big-time, big-money celebrity partners.

The Nexus Luxury Collection, Ltd., a golf real estate partnership led by the Tavistock Group’s Joe Lewis, golfer Tiger Woods and entertainer Justin Timberlake, has taken a stake in the Hurricane Junior Tour.

Nexus owns and runs some top golf properties like Isleworth and Lake Nona in Central Florida and Albany in The Bahamas.

The Hurrican Junior Tour hosts over 250 tournaments each year across 32 different states; last year, more than 8,000 boys and girls between the ages of 8 and 18 played in a Hurricane Junior Golf event.

No word yet on possible Ohio appearances by Justin or Tiger…