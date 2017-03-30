Root for Warren’s Gianna Clemente Sunday at Augusta!

Warren junior player Gianna Clemente will step onto the big stage at Augusta National Golf Club this Sunday morning to take her shot at a national title in the 2017 Drive Chip & Putt Championships.

Gianna qualified locally last summer at Mill Creek Golf Course, then made it through the sub-regional at Westfield Country Club. She then earned her trip to Augusta out of Oakmont Country Club in PA. Her home course is Avalon Lakes Country Club.

So just how good of a player is Gianna? As you can see from her DCP bio, she has “played 82 tournaments and won 70 of them.” The Cavs should do so well.

The 2017 Drive Chip and Putt National Finals will be broadcast live from Augusta National Golf Club this Sunday, April 2nd starting at 8 a.m. on The Golf Channel.

P.S. — hey Northeast Ohio kids, you guys gotta step it up in 2018. There are three kids from the Columbus area in this year’s DCP finals: Ethan Ritter from New Albany, OH (Group: 7 – 9 Male); Julia Rabadam from Upper Arlington, OH (Group: 12 – 13 Female); and Leila Raines from Galena, OH (Group: 14 – 15 Female)…