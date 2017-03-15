Charity organizations in Northeast Ohio, heads up: you have a new online source to promote your charity golf tournament to players this season. For FREE!

The NEOHgolf.com Charity Tournament Calendar is now live for the 2017 season. To get your event listed on this Charity Tournament Calendar, simply copy and paste the information below into an email, add the event details, then send that email us to us at golf@neohgolf.com:

Charity Name:

Tournament Name:

Event Date and Starting Time:

Golf Course, City:

*No. of Players / Format of Play:

Entry Fee per Individual Player:

Entry Fee per Team:

What the Entry Fee Includes:

Entry Deadline:

Event Website URL:

Event Phone Number:

Contact Person for Questions:

* (i.e. 4-player scramble; 2-player better ball, individual stroke play, etc.)

Want More Promotion for your Charity Event?

We have two discounted options to feature your event to our 64,000+ site visitors, so they can learn even more about your tournament:

Calendar Listing + Preview Story + Email Newsletter: $75

This pre-tournament promotional service includes a listing on the Tournament Calendar, a Preview Story posted two weeks out from the event date with a notice to all of our social media followers, and a Call for Entries mention in the weekly Email Newsletter 1-2 weeks out from the event date. After the event is played, we will also post any tournament results content (i.e. a game story, scores, photos) that you send to us by email to build momentum for the following year! (Normally $95)

Calendar + Preview + Email Newsletter + Game Story: $225

Northeast Ohio Golf fully covers your event! This option includes the Tournament Calendar Listing, Preview Story and Email Newsletter promotions outlined above, plus the writing and posting of a Feature Story (our website’s main story) from editorial coverage we create on-site at your event. Includes a 300+ word game story, full-field scores list, photos, video, sponsor logos, and notice to all of our social media followers. Add $25 if full field scores must be compiled by us instead of emailed ready-to-post. (Normally $225)

QUESTIONS? Contact Allen Freeman at golf@neohgolf.com or 216-577-8756.