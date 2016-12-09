Four Kent Golf Courses Close for 2017

Fresh off the announcement from three days before that the Kent State University Golf Course is shutting down, NEOHgolf.com has learned that three other golf courses located in Kent, Ohio will also cease operations for 2017.

Oak Knolls Golf Course (pictured above) has been purchased by Davey Tree, but not with the intent to fold the property into its golf course management business. Instead, Davey Tree will expand its corporate headquarters which is already located in Kent, building new office space and using the remaining land for their tree and landscaping businesses.

Across town, two other long-standing courses are also shutting their doors.

Green Hills Golf Course, a 9-hole facility built in 1928 on Tallmadge Road in Kent, has closed as of the end of the 2016 season and will not reopen for 2017.

Likewise, the 18-hole Maplecrest Golf Course in Kent, a 6,100 yard course also built in 1928, says they are ‘fairly certain’ the doors will be closed for 2017.

Golf courses closing their doors in this economy is not a huge news flash. But four courses in the same city shutting down within days of each other is certainly unique…