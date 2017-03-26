31 teams competed in the season opening Zoar 3-man Step Back Scramble on Saturday at Zoar Golf Club just outside of Dover, Ohio. The format calls for the player whose shot is used to ‘step back’ for the next shot and let his partners handle the task.
The team of Mike Simpson, Brian Smith and Ryan Stefnanski tied for first place with the team of Josh Prok, Mark Thomas and Mark Schneider (pictured above) with a score of 10-under par 62.
There were three teams tied at one shot back: Adam Trent, Jeff Stormer and Brett Steiger; Eric Vought, Jeff Mallett and Matt Lewis; and Eric Crone, Nate Garwood and Charlie Walker all shot 63.
Jason Cheetham, Kent Monas and John Grimm carded a 64 for sixth place to finish in the money.
There were five skins won on the day, each worth $180:
Team Sotka with a birdie on #1;
Team Sotka with an eagle on #5;
Team Vought with an eagle on #7;
Team Gasser with an eagle on #12;
Team Miller with and an eagle on #17
The next event on the Zoar schedule is the Zoar Spring 2-Man Scramble on Saturday, April 29th, an event that always draws a big field.
FINAL RESULTS:
2017 Zoar 3-Man Step Back Scramble
Zoar Golf Club, Zoar, Ohio
Saturday, March 25, 2017
62 Simpson, Smith, Stefanski ($675)
62 Schneider, Prok, Thomas ($675)
63 Trent, Stormer, Steiber ($180)
63 Vought, Mallett, Lewis ($180) (Skin)
63 Crone, Garwood, Walker ($180)
64 Cheetham, Monas, Grimm ($90)
65 Bishop, McVey, Spino
65 Waligura, Frey, Snodgrass
65 Zimmer, Gress, Reid
65 Miller, Bowman, Sedmock (Skin)
65 Gasser, Gasser, Hepner (Skin)
66 Terry, Kravic, Ramaglia
67 Anagost, Sotka, Timko (2 Skins)
67 Connell, Telle, Shannon
67 Obermiller, Bender, DeMussey
68 Trier, Rising, Cutlip
68 Miller, Wengerd, Miller
68 Freeman, Kovach, Harmon
69 Wade, Harbert, Dalquist
69 Seever, Mendoza, Skidmore
70 Hull, Hull Schustrich
70 Cifford, Lawrence, Bober
70 Steinlage, Seitz, Tindle
72 Vucelich, Jeffries, Straugh
73 Stack, Martin, Hedrick
73 Briggs, Gray, Kress
74 Trice, Trice, Trice
76 Collins, Mattingly, Lally
77 VanRyzin, Velios, Weisant
81 Coleman, Coleman, Polanski
NC Smith, Cooper, Rooney
WD Tigelman, Wendt, Gresovich
DNS Myers, Ornouski,
DNS Mayher, Paige, Husted
No Comment