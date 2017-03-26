Josh Prok, Mark Thomas and Mark Schneider tied for first place in the 2017 Zoar 3-M Step Back Scramble.

31 teams competed in the season opening Zoar 3-man Step Back Scramble on Saturday at Zoar Golf Club just outside of Dover, Ohio. The format calls for the player whose shot is used to ‘step back’ for the next shot and let his partners handle the task.

The team of Mike Simpson, Brian Smith and Ryan Stefnanski tied for first place with the team of Josh Prok, Mark Thomas and Mark Schneider (pictured above) with a score of 10-under par 62.

There were three teams tied at one shot back: Adam Trent, Jeff Stormer and Brett Steiger; Eric Vought, Jeff Mallett and Matt Lewis; and Eric Crone, Nate Garwood and Charlie Walker all shot 63.

Jason Cheetham, Kent Monas and John Grimm carded a 64 for sixth place to finish in the money.

There were five skins won on the day, each worth $180:

Team Sotka with a birdie on #1;

Team Sotka with an eagle on #5;

Team Vought with an eagle on #7;

Team Gasser with an eagle on #12;

Team Miller with and an eagle on #17

The next event on the Zoar schedule is the Zoar Spring 2-Man Scramble on Saturday, April 29th, an event that always draws a big field.



FINAL RESULTS:

2017 Zoar 3-Man Step Back Scramble

Zoar Golf Club, Zoar, Ohio

Saturday, March 25, 2017



62 Simpson, Smith, Stefanski ($675)

62 Schneider, Prok, Thomas ($675)

63 Trent, Stormer, Steiber ($180)

63 Vought, Mallett, Lewis ($180) (Skin)

63 Crone, Garwood, Walker ($180)

64 Cheetham, Monas, Grimm ($90)

65 Bishop, McVey, Spino

65 Waligura, Frey, Snodgrass

65 Zimmer, Gress, Reid

65 Miller, Bowman, Sedmock (Skin)

65 Gasser, Gasser, Hepner (Skin)

66 Terry, Kravic, Ramaglia

67 Anagost, Sotka, Timko (2 Skins)

67 Connell, Telle, Shannon

67 Obermiller, Bender, DeMussey

68 Trier, Rising, Cutlip

68 Miller, Wengerd, Miller

68 Freeman, Kovach, Harmon

69 Wade, Harbert, Dalquist

69 Seever, Mendoza, Skidmore

70 Hull, Hull Schustrich

70 Cifford, Lawrence, Bober

70 Steinlage, Seitz, Tindle

72 Vucelich, Jeffries, Straugh

73 Stack, Martin, Hedrick

73 Briggs, Gray, Kress

74 Trice, Trice, Trice

76 Collins, Mattingly, Lally

77 VanRyzin, Velios, Weisant

81 Coleman, Coleman, Polanski

NC Smith, Cooper, Rooney

WD Tigelman, Wendt, Gresovich

DNS Myers, Ornouski,

DNS Mayher, Paige, Husted