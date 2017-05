The Mike Ferry Team from Meadville, PA — which included Paul Shok, Wayne Martin, Dan Reade, and Jerad Schmader — made an eagle-2 on the par-4 7th hole that gave them the afternoon’s only skin and the margin of victory in the 2017 edition of the Yankee Run 5-Man Scramble. The solo first place victory plus the skin netted the team a cool $5,000 take on the day!



FINAL RESULTS:

2017 Yankee Run 5-Man Scramble

Yankee Run Golf Course, Brookfield, Ohio

Sunday, April 30, 2017

1st place: 53 (17 under) – $4000.00

Mike Ferry, Paul Shok, Wayne Martin, Dan Reade, and Jerad Schmader – Meadville PA

T2: 54 (16 under) – $1,687.50 / team

Team Steve Blackburn Jr. – Cleveland, OH

Team Dave Patton – New Castle, PA

Team Mike Moore – East Liverpool, OH

Team Justin Pagnard – Brecksville, OH

T6: 55 (15 under) – $387.50 / team

Team Ed Dinger – Hermitage, PA

Team Greg Oman – Hermitage, PA

Team John Zitkovic – Columbus, OH

Team Tony Pellegrino – Warren, PA

T10: 56 (14 under) – $75.00 / team

Team Larry Lahnan – Cleveland, OH

Team Ben Wagner – Hermitage, PA

Team Tim Crouch – Mt. Vernon OH

Team Dave Morgan – Norwalk, OH

MORNING WAVE SKINS: 5 @ $200.00 each

#1 – Dave Patton – eagle 3

#3 – Matt Frey – eagle 3

#4 – Ron Hulett – eagle 2

#7 – Steve Backburn Jr. – eagle 2

#17 – Ron Hulett – eagle 2

AFTERNOON WAVE SKINS: 1 @ $1100.0

#7 – Mike Ferry – eagle 2