

Mark Thomas of Jackson (left) made par on every hole on the front nine, nabbed a birdie skin at the tough par-4 11th hole, posted a sparkling 33 coming in on the back nine, and won the NEOHgolf.com Stroke Play #7 at Tam O’Shanter Golf Course in Canton on Saturday.

Thomas’ bogey-free 69 on a crisp, gray and breezy day was good for a one-shot victory.

Phil Bojc of Mentor (pictured above) made two birdies and two bogeys in his even par round, and felt the tournament was his but for a couple of missed putts that he thought should be made.

Alone in solo third was Fred Miller of Aurora (above), who shot 72. Miller led by two shots after nine holes, but a double-bogey at the short par-4 13th derailed his run for the title.

How good has Fred played in these Stroke Play events? Miller has cashed in every tournament but one, and has earned a win, three second place finishes, and now a third place in just seven events.

Josh Prok maximized his take on a day in which he didn’t play his best. Josh won two skins with a birdie on the par-4 6th hole and a birdie-2 on the par-3 17th in a round of 87. That’s making some lemonade.

Thanks to Patty Gaston and the rest of the staff at Tam O’Shanter; the golf course was in great condition for an April event and the players enjoyed the hospitality and quick pace of play.

The next NEOHgolf.com Stroke Play Series #8 event will be at Grey Hawk Golf Club in LaGrange on Sunday, May 22nd.

FINAL RESULTS:

NEOHgolf.com Stroke Play Series #7

Tam O’Shanter Golf Course, Canton, Ohio

Dales Course | Par 70

Saturday, April 22, 2017

Mark Thomas 36 – 33 = 69 $485

Phil Bojc 36 – 34 = 70 $350

Fred Miller 34 – 38 = 72 $245

Dave Sotka 36 – 37 = 73 $94

Jack Garswood 38 – 35 = 73 $94

Tom Stack 39 – 34 = 73 $94

Larry Lahnan 37 – 36 = 73 $94

Brian Beebe 38 – 36 = 74 $22

Chris Okeson 39 – 35 = 74 $22

Jeff Dean 37 – 37 = 74 $22

Michael Weaver 36 – 39 = 75

Justin Rush 37 – 38 = 75

Mike Brady 37 – 38 = 75

Allen Freeman 37 – 39 = 76

Shannon Bartruff 38 – 38 = 76

John Lieser 39 – 37 = 76

Taylor Rising 40 – 36 = 76

Mike Simpson 37 – 39 = 76

Dave Lester 41 – 36 = 77

Oliver Byers 41 – 37 = 78

Scott Loudon 41 – 37 = 78

Danny Marr 39 – 39 = 78

Doug Fleming 38 – 41 = 79

Adam Arman 39 – 40 = 79

Brian Huntley 41 – 39 = 80

Zach Drukenbrod 39 – 41 = 80

Mitch Levengood 41 – 39 = 80

Mark Schneider 42 – 38 = 80

Rob Loomis 41 – 40 = 81

Matt Roth 41 – 40 = 81

Tom O’Boyle 41 – 40 = 81

Mark Borlin 44 – 39 = 83

Terry Wamack 44 – 39 = 83

Josh Prok 47 – 40 = 87

Dennis Berkheimer 45 – 42 = 87

Yanni Velious 45 – 42 = 87

Niko Anagnost 40 – X = NC

Dan Terry 48 – X = NC

Troy Luckenbaugh X – X = SKINS

Bryan Roth X – X = SKINS

Joshua Smith X – X = SKINS

SKINS: $136 ea

Fred Miller Birdie 3 – Hole #4

Josh Prok Birdie 3 – Hole #6

Justin Rush Birdie 3 – Hole #8

Mark Thomas Birdie 3 – Hole #11

Josh Prok Birdie 2 – Hole #17

Taylor Rising Birdie 3 – Hole #18