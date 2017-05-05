Experience a golfer’s paradise with plenty more fun in nearby Wheeling, West Virginia! Oglebay Resort features four great golf courses plus a host of outdoor family activities just a short drive away from Northeast Ohio.

Two championship courses are located at the Speidel Golf Club. The newest course is a modern links layout designed by Arnold Palmer, the Klieves Course. It pairs nicely with the classic championship test from Robert Trent Jones, Sr., the Speidel Course built in 1970.

Palmer’s Klieves Course is a par 71 with six par 3 holes, seven par 4 holes and five par 5 holes. It ranges in yardage from 6,800 yards from the championship tees up to 4,200 yards from the forward tees. The Palmer Course takes advantage of the existing terrain with the addition of strategically placed bunkers, attractive mounding and generous greens, and can accommodate golfers at every skill level.

Home to the West Virginia LPGA Classic for 11 years, Speidel’s Jones Course allows play from 7,000 yards (championship tees) to 5,515 yards (forward tees).

Oglebay also offers the 18-hole regulation Crispin Course and a 9-hole Par 3 course nearby. The very playable Crispin Course boasts 5,670 yards and is open year-round. Situated in the very heart of Oglebay, Crispin has been a regional favorite for more than 50 years.

At the Par 3, fun can be had by all – dedicated golfer or not. Warm up or test a new club on the lighted, 30-tee driving range located adjacent to the Par 3, too. Golf clubs are available for rental and golf balls are dispensed via a machine.

Golf rates vary by course and time of day. For more information or to make a tee time, call 304-243-4050 or see Oglebay.com.

When heading to the 19th hole, consider stopping by the Speidel Clubhouse for a beverage and a bite to eat at the Speidel Grill. Overlooking the 18th hole of the Jones course, this restaurant features sandwiches, wraps, and salads. The great food, warm atmosphere, and spectacular scenery make this the perfect spot after a round of golf. And on those nice days, check out the new outdoor dining area. It is open weather permitting and hours are seasonal.

For those who desire an extended stay, Oglebay offers a number of overnight golf packages that typically include golf, lodging and breakfast, and for groups of 12 or more, packages can be customized. Contact an Oglebay sales professional at 304-243-4056 for more information.

And while Oglebay truly is a golfer’s paradise, there are many attractions for those who choose not to spend the day on the links.

Make an appointment at The West Spa for a relaxing massage, manicure or facial.

If “wild” is more your taste, check out the Good Zoo, West Virginia’s only accredited zoo.

Other outdoor family fun includes the brand new aerial challenge course, hiking and mountain biking trails, swimming, tennis, horseback riding lessons and trail rides, pedal boating, miniature golf, fishing and miles of paved walking/jogging trails.

During the winter months, Oglebay features downhill skiing and snowboarding with a triple chairlift. Rental equipment and instruction are available.

There really is something for everyone. Experience Oglebay today!

For detailed information, visit http://www.oglebay.com.