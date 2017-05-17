Joey Krecic shot an even-par 72 and Nick Infanti (pictured above) added a one-over-par 73 to lead the Cleveland State Men’s Golf Team to a second round 299 at the NCAA West Lafayette Regional on Tuesday at the Kampen Course.

The Vikings were 11 shots better than Monday’s opening round 310 and moved up one spot to 12th place in the standings.

Krecic got his round off to a quick start with birdies on his first two holes, the 10th and 11th, and added another birdie on the par-five, 16th hole to shoot a 34 on the first nine. He made seven pars and a pair of bogies on the final nine holes en route to his even par round. Krecic is tied for 38th place with a 36-hole total of 150 (78-72).

Senior Patrick Luth, playing in his fourth straight NCAA regional, is one shot back and tied for 42nd place after rounds of 76-75 (151).

Infanti made six birdies Tuesday, including birdies on each of his final four holes, and is tied for 58th place at 154 (81-73). His six birdies were tied for the most by any player in the field during the second round.

Junior Blake Prince (79-79) and sophomore Anton Krecic (77-81) are tied for 71st place at 158.

The final round of the NCAA West Lafayette Regional will take place on Wednesday, May 17th. CSU will be paired with Richmond and Campbell for the final round and will tee off between 8:25 am and 9:09 am on the 10th tee.

Complete results here >

Story courtesy of CSU Sports Information Dept.

CSU RESULTS

T38 Joey Krecic (5) 78 72 150

T42 Patrick Luth (1) 76 75 151

T58 Nick Infanti (4) 81 73 154

T71 Blake Prince (2) 79 79 158

T71 Anton Krecic (3) 77 81 158