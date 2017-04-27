The Cleveland State Men’s and Women’s Golf Teams each captured their respective Horizon League Championships on Tuesday at Mission Inn Resort in Florida.

The Cleveland State Men’s Golf Team used a final round 291 to claim its fourth straight Horizon League Championship, as sophomore Anton Krecic earned medalist honors in a playoff.

CSU, which has won eight of the last 12 Horizon League titles, advances to the NCAA Regionals which will run from May 15-17 in Auburn, WA, Austin, TX, Baton Rouge, LA, College Grove, TN, Stanford, CA, and West Lafayette, IN. The selection show is slated for Thursday (May 4) at 12:00 pm on the Golf Channel.

Krecic became the seventh Viking to claim medalist honors at the League championship and the first since Andrew Bailey in 2014.

Complete Men’s results here >

The Cleveland State Women’s Golf Team shot a final round 307 and captured the first Horizon League Championship in program history on Tuesday at the par-72, 6,031-yard Las Colinas at Mission Inn Resort.

By virtue of winning the League title, CSU advances to the NCAA Regionals, which will run from May 8-10 in Athens, GA, Columbus, OH, Lubbock, TX and Albuquerque, NM. The selection show is slated for Thursday (April 27) at 11:00 am on the Golf Channel.

The Vikings opened the tournament with a round of 319, but used a tournament-low round of 302 on Monday to vault into first place heading into the final round. Four teams – CSU, Northern Kentucky, Youngstown State and Oakland – were within four shots of the lead heading into the final 18 holes and traded the top spot of the leaderboard throughout the day.

But in the end, the Vikings final round of 307 helped CSU top YSU by three shots.

Complete Women’s results here >