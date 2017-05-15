CSU Men Struggle in Rd1 at NCAA Lafayette Regional

The Cleveland State Men’s Golf Team opened play at the NCAA West Lafayette Regional with a score of 310 (+22) on Monday at the Kampen Course, a total that put them in last place after the first round.

UNLV leads the Regional at 1-under par total, with Illinois and New Mexico right on their heels at even par.

CSU, which advanced to the regionals after winning the Horizon League Championship, is playing in the NCAA regionals for the fourth straight season and the eighth time in the last 12 years.

Senior Patrick Luth led the Vikings with an opening round 76 and is tied for 46th place, while sophomore Anton Krecic, the medalist at the League championship, shot a 77 and is tied for 53rd place.

Junior Joey Krecic is tied for 60th after carding a 78. Junior Blake Prince in tied for 65th after shooting 79 and sophomore Nick Infanti is in 70th after an opening round 81.

Story courtesy of CSU Sports Information Dept.