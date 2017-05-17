The Cleveland State men’s golf team concluded its season with a final round 305 at the 2017 NCAA West Lafayette Regional on a hot and windy Wednesday at the Kampen Course.

CSU, competing in the NCAA regionals for the fourth straight year and the eighth time in the last 12 seasons, finished in last place with a 54-hole total of 914 (310-299-305).

The Vikings played the final round with just four players as Nick Infanti did not compete due to injury.

Senior Patrick Luth (pictured above) concluded his career as CSU’s top finisher at the regionals with a 54-hole total of 227 (76-75-76) and tied for 40th place. A first team All-Horizon League selection this year, Luth became the first player in program history to play in four NCAA regionals. He concludes his career with a 75.1 scoring average, ranking sixth in CSU history.

Luth posted a 72.7 scoring average this year, tied for the second lowest in a season in school history.

Junior Joey Krecic tied for 44th with rounds of 78-72-78 (228), while junior Blake Prince tied for 63rd place at 233 (79-79-75). Sophomore Anton Krecic tied for 67th at 234 (77-81-76).

CSU concludes the season with a team scoring average of 294.6, tops for a season in program history.

CSU FINAL RESULTS: 2017 NCAA WEST LAFAYETTE REGIONALS

T40 Patrick Luth (1) 76 75 76 227

T44 Joey Krecic (5) 78 72 78 228

T63 Blake Prince (2) 79 79 75 233

T67 Anton Krecic (3) 77 81 76 234

WD Nick Infanti (4) 81 73 WD 154

Story courtesy of CSU Sports Information Dept.