Given that this is the start of the first new year without the leadership of John Niedzialek in place, it should be interesting to see the final direction that one of Northeast Ohio’s longest running golf series takes.

A meeting to review and set the 2017 rules for the Greater Cleveland Skins Game will be held this Monday, March 13th at 6 p.m. at Mulligan’s Pub & Grill in Highland Heights. Mulligan’s has been a long-time sponsor of the Skins Game.

Some topics have already been decided.

In a meeting held on February 22nd, Mike Angie was nominated and accepted the role as the new Skins Game Director.

A number of other suggested rules changes were outlined at that meeting, and they will be discussed and finalized at the Monday meeting. Conversations on these rules changes have been coordinated by Steve Blackburn Jr. and Bill Spiers.

Interested in playing in the Greater Cleveland Skins Game in 2017? Want a voice in the direction of the league? Head out to Mulligan’s on Monday at 6:30p…