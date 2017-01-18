The 2017 Cleveland Metroparks Golf Tournament Series schedule is now officially complete, featuring a similar event line-up as the 2016 roster.

17 different amateur and senior amateur golf events are scheduled throughout the season at the courses of the Cleveland Metroparks. Some highlights in chase of Player of the Year honors:

The new season kicks off at Manakiki on May 7th with a Two-Player Scramble.

The Two-Player Better Ball at Sleepy Hollow on June 3rd will include a demo/fitting day with PING and Mizuno in the afternoon. Players competing in that event will receive a 10% discount on any Mizuno orders placed that day.

The Greater Cleveland Amateur Championship will return to Manakiki on August 11 – 13th.

And the season-ending Tour Championship will wrap up the year and the POY standings on October 14th at Manakiki.

Entry fees for all events remain the same as last year.

The defending CMG Player of the Year champions are Nick Anangost in the main division and Allen Freeman in the senior division.

See the Cleveland Metroparks Golf page on NEOHgolf.com for details, or the Tournament Calendar for the complete list.

We look forward to seeing all of our Cleveland Metroparks Golf tournament players again this year!