Chippewa Scratch League Start Postponed

Because of the heavy rains yesterday and the red-filled radar screen zooming towards Doylestown right now, the start of the 2017 Chippewa Scratch League has been postponed for tonight.

The league will begin 2017 play next week Monday, May 8th.

An additional week will be added in September to still provide 18 weeks of play.

REMINDER: Don’t forget to bring $180 cash or check next week to pre-pay the prize pot portion of the League season in advance, to get the $10 per week rate instead of $15. Complete League Details >