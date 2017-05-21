Carry-Over Skins in Play at Chippewa Scratch

No team won the skins pot last Monday in Week 2 of the Chippewa 2-Man Scratch League, so already $320 sits in this Monday’s skins coffers.

That amount is expected to more than double as a fresh batch of players try to grab the lucre this Monday, May 22nd.

The League (and a chance at that carry-over skins pot) is open to any amateur 2-player team, but there is one condition to compete for a carry-over: if a player didn’t put money into the skins pot during a prior week, that player must pay in to cover any missing week as well as the current week’s pot.

Want a crack at what is expected to be a $700+ skins pot this Monday? Get to Chippewa Golf Club in Doylestown with your partner between 4:30p – 6:30p…

2017 Chippewa Scratch League details here.