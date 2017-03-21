

Want to play? Enter today! Don’t get shut out!

27 teams are already registered for Saturday’s Zoar 3-Man Step-Back Scramble! Only a few more slots remain for this early season fun-format event.

A ‘step-back’ is where the player whose shot is selected in scramble format has to ‘step back’ and not play the next shot. So you gotta ride those partners!

Entry fee is just $50 per man for everything: golf, cart, pot, skins.

Defending co-champs are Miller/Miller/Wenger and Frishette/Smith/Grubb.

Have a 3-am team that wants to play? Registration info is here > Don’t delay…