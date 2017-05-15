Call for Entries: Big Met, Yankee Run, Stroke Play #8

Get your entries in today for this weekend’s events!

On Saturday, Cleveland Metroparks Golf hosts their Big Met 2-Player Jumble in Fairview Park (9 holes scramble, 9 holes better ball), while in Brookfield the Yankee Run Spring 2-Man Better Ball will be played.

Then on Sunday, the NEOHgolf.com Stroke Play #8 will be contested at Grey Hawk Golf Club in LaGrange, pictured above. If you haven’t played Grey Hawk before, you are in for a treat: the layout is a great test and the greens are in fantastic shape.

Get registered today; click the links above for entry details…