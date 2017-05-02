Akron District Golf AssociationCleveland Metroparks Golf

Call for Entries: ADGA BB, CMG Manakiki Scramble

Dave Oates 2016 ADGA 2-M BB

Akron District Golf AssociationThe Akron District Golf Association kicks off its 2017 season this Saturday at Turkeyfoot Lake Golf Links with the ADGA Parke H. Thornton 2-Man Better Ball presented by Foxy Golf. Championship and Senior Divisions available. To register, email golf@ADGAgolf.com or call ADGA Director Tim Davis at (330) 608-2096. Entries close Wed, May 3 at 10p. Defending Champs: Dave Oates & Mike Simpson in the Championship Division; Russ Rybka & Tom Ream in the Senior Division. (2016 story here.)

Cleveland Metroparks GolfOn Sunday, the Cleveland Metroparks Golf Series begins its 2017 season with its CMG Manakiki Spring 2-Man Scramble. Entry fee is $75 per player, with play in just a single division but Player of the Year points awarded in Championship and Senior divisions. Defending Champs: Bill Speirs & Mike Dota tied with Chris Okeson & Ryan Prickette. (2016 story here.)

Also, last Saturday’s postponed Zoar Spring 2-Man Scramble has be rescheduled for this coming Sunday. Teams must register anew by emailing Brad Haynes or calling the Zoar Golf Club pro shop at 330-874-4653.

No Comment

Leave a reply

Previous Crain's Details Cherokee Hills' Financial Story
This is the most recent story.

Related Posts

Paul Sampliner
Ellsworth Meadows Golf Course in Hudson, Ohio
Manakiki Golf Course
Nick Anagnost 2016 CMG Player of the Year