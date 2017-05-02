Call for Entries: ADGA BB, CMG Manakiki Scramble

The Akron District Golf Association kicks off its 2017 season this Saturday at Turkeyfoot Lake Golf Links with the ADGA Parke H. Thornton 2-Man Better Ball presented by Foxy Golf. Championship and Senior Divisions available. To register, email golf@ADGAgolf.com or call ADGA Director Tim Davis at (330) 608-2096. Entries close Wed, May 3 at 10p. Defending Champs: Dave Oates & Mike Simpson in the Championship Division; Russ Rybka & Tom Ream in the Senior Division. (2016 story here.)

On Sunday, the Cleveland Metroparks Golf Series begins its 2017 season with its CMG Manakiki Spring 2-Man Scramble. Entry fee is $75 per player, with play in just a single division but Player of the Year points awarded in Championship and Senior divisions. Defending Champs: Bill Speirs & Mike Dota tied with Chris Okeson & Ryan Prickette. (2016 story here.)

Also, last Saturday’s postponed Zoar Spring 2-Man Scramble has be rescheduled for this coming Sunday. Teams must register anew by emailing Brad Haynes or calling the Zoar Golf Club pro shop at 330-874-4653.