Call for Entries: ADGA 4-M Scramble

Get a 4-player team together and get your entry in today for this Saturday’s ADGA A-C Plastering 4-Man Scramble at Chippewa Golf Club in Doylestown.

The event is an 18 hole 4-man scramble contested at scratch in Championship and Senior Divisions, with ADGA Golfer of the Year points awarded.

Entry fee is $85 per player for ADGA members, $95 per player for non-members. Optional pot and skins games also available at check-in for an additional fee.

To register, email golf@ADGAgolf.com or call (330) 608-2096. Entry deadline is Wed, May 24 at 10p.

Defending champions: Brian Polick, Howard Clendenin, Steve Blackburn Jr. and Nick Anagnost tied with the team of Charlie Schrader, Russ Swartz, Eddie Pearce and Tom DiFrancesco in the Championship Division; while Tom Seever, Jim Grasso, Sam Spino and Doug Rockich took the title the Senior Division…