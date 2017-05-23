Akron District Golf Assn

Call for Entries: ADGA 4-M Scramble

ADGA at Chippewa Golf Club Doylestown

Akron District Golf AssociationGet a 4-player team together and get your entry in today for this Saturday’s ADGA A-C Plastering 4-Man Scramble at Chippewa Golf Club in Doylestown.

The event is an 18 hole 4-man scramble contested at scratch in Championship and Senior Divisions, with ADGA Golfer of the Year points awarded.

A-C PlasteringEntry fee is $85 per player for ADGA members, $95 per player for non-members. Optional pot and skins games also available at check-in for an additional fee.

To register, email golf@ADGAgolf.com or call (330) 608-2096. Entry deadline is Wed, May 24 at 10p.

Defending champions: Brian Polick, Howard Clendenin, Steve Blackburn Jr. and Nick Anagnost tied with the team of Charlie Schrader, Russ Swartz, Eddie Pearce and Tom DiFrancesco in the Championship Division; while Tom Seever, Jim Grasso, Sam Spino and Doug Rockich took the title the Senior Division…

No Comment

Leave a reply

Previous Honorees and Call for Entries: 2017 Zoar Memorial
Next KSU Women Fall to Northwestern to End NCAA Run

Related Posts

Jeff Mallette / Danny Marr and Howard Clendenin/Tommy Li
Alex Loftin 2017 ADGA 2M BB
Akron District Golf Association
Ellsworth Meadows Golf Course in Hudson, Ohio