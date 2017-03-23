The Northern Ohio PGA is now accepting applications for the 32nd Michelob Ultra / Minute Men Ohio Senior Open.

This year’s tournament takes place May 31-June 1. Canton amateur Nick Lambos looks to defend his 2016 title at Firestone Country Club’s renowned West Course, in Akron, Ohio.

The NOPGA will continue with two divisions in 2017: a Super Senior Division for players 60 years of age and older; and a Main Division for players 50 years of age and older. Super Senior golfers will play from Firestone’s hybrid tees (6,100 yards), which play 500 yards less than the main division’s tees (6,600 yards).

The tournament is open to all Ohio golfers 50 years of age or older as of May 31 with a handicap index limit of 8.0.

The tournament entry fee, which covers tournament rounds, cart, lunch and practice range, is $250 for PGA professionals and amateurs, and $295 for non-PGA professionals.

Registration for the 2017 Michelob Ultra / Minute Men Ohio Senior Open closes on May 25 at 5 p.m.

Register online here or download a printable entry form to complete and send in by mail from that same link.

Questions? Call the NOPGA Section office at (216) 765-1214.