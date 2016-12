Akron-born Harold Varner III shot a 7-under par 65 on Sunday in Australia to win that country’s PGA Championship.

He is the first American to win the event since 1978.

2017 will be the second year that Varner holds exempt status on the PGA Tour, having come through the ranks of the web.com Tour in 2014.

