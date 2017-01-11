Local Qualifying Announced for Drive, Chip & Putt

The local qualifying events for the 2018 Drive, Chip and Putt competition have been announced, and four Greater Cleveland sites will offer the competition beginning early this summer.

A joint initiative founded in 2013 by the Masters Tournament, USGA and the PGA of America, the Drive, Chip and Putt Championship is a free nationwide junior golf development competition for kids ages 7 – 15, aimed at growing the game by focusing on the three fundamental skills employed in golf.

In last year’s competition, Gianna Clemente of Warren succeeded at all three stages and will compete at Augusta National Golf Club this April.

The four local sites for this summer are:

Local Qualifier #1

Saturday, June 10, 2017

Mill Creek Golf Course

1 West Golf Drive

Boardman, Ohio, 44512

Entries Close Monday, June 5, 2017

Local Qualifier #2

Friday, July 7, 2017

Willandale Golf Course

Address 721 S Bodmer Ave

Strasburg, Ohio, 44680-1221

Entries Close Sunday, July 2, 2017

Local Qualifier #3

Saturday, July 22, 2017

Windmill Golf Center

1511 E Aurora Road

Macedonia, Ohio, 44056

Entries Close Monday, July 17, 2017

Local Qualifier #4

Sunday, July 30, 2017

Mallard Creek Golf Club

34500 E Royalton Road

Columbia Station, Ohio, 44028

Entries Close Tuesday, July 25, 2017



From these Local Qualifiers, players can continue advance to each of the following:

Sub-Regional Qualifier (one of 53)

Sunday, August 13, 2017

Westfield Group Country Club

6500 Greenwich Rd

Westfield Center, Ohio, 44251

Regional Qualifier (one of 10)

Saturday, September 16, 2017

Muirfield Village Golf Club

5750 Memorial Dr

Dublin, Ohio, 43017

FINALS:

DCP National Finals: April 1, 2018

80 total participants at Augusta National Golf Club

broadcast live by Golf Channel



For more information about the Drive, Chip and Putt Championship, please visit DriveChipandPutt.com.