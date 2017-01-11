Local Qualifying Announced for Drive, Chip & Putt

The local qualifying events for the 2018 Drive, Chip and Putt competition have been announced, and four Greater Cleveland sites will offer the competition beginning early this summer.
A joint initiative founded in 2013 by the Masters Tournament, USGA and the PGA of America, the Drive, Chip and Putt Championship is a free nationwide junior golf development competition for kids ages 7 – 15, aimed at growing the game by focusing on the three fundamental skills employed in golf.
In last year’s competition, Gianna Clemente of Warren succeeded at all three stages and will compete at Augusta National Golf Club this April.
The four local sites for this summer are:
Local Qualifier #1
Saturday, June 10, 2017
Mill Creek Golf Course
1 West Golf Drive
Boardman, Ohio, 44512
Entries Close Monday, June 5, 2017
Local Qualifier #2
Friday, July 7, 2017
Willandale Golf Course
Address 721 S Bodmer Ave
Strasburg, Ohio, 44680-1221
Entries Close Sunday, July 2, 2017
Local Qualifier #3
Saturday, July 22, 2017
Windmill Golf Center
1511 E Aurora Road
Macedonia, Ohio, 44056
Entries Close Monday, July 17, 2017
Local Qualifier #4
Sunday, July 30, 2017
Mallard Creek Golf Club
34500 E Royalton Road
Columbia Station, Ohio, 44028
Entries Close Tuesday, July 25, 2017
From these Local Qualifiers, players can continue advance to each of the following:
Sub-Regional Qualifier (one of 53)
Sunday, August 13, 2017
Westfield Group Country Club
6500 Greenwich Rd
Westfield Center, Ohio, 44251
Regional Qualifier (one of 10)
Saturday, September 16, 2017
Muirfield Village Golf Club
5750 Memorial Dr
Dublin, Ohio, 43017
FINALS:
DCP National Finals: April 1, 2018
80 total participants at Augusta National Golf Club
broadcast live by Golf Channel
For more information about the Drive, Chip and Putt Championship, please visit DriveChipandPutt.com.
