

The 2017 NCAA Division I Men’s Golf Regional site fields were set today, with 81 teams and 45 individuals competing in six locations May 15-17th.

The Kent State Men’s Golf Team has drawn the far-flung Sammamish Regional at Aldarra Golf Club in Sammamish, Washington. The competition: USC; Texas A&M; Florida State; Washington; Alabama; San Diego State; Texas-El Paso; Penn State; Michigan; Michigan State; Seattle; Marquette; Bryant.

The Cleveland State Men’s Golf Team has been assigned to a site much closer to home, heading to the West Lafayette Regional at Kampen Course in West Lafayette, Indiana. The competition: Florida; Illinois; UNLV; Auburn; South Carolina; Colorado; Purdue; New Mexico; Augusta; Saint Mary’s; Campbell; Richmond.

The low five teams and low individual not on those teams advance from each regional to the NCAA Championship at Rich Harvest Farms in Sugar Grove, IL on May 26-31st, broadcast nationally on Golf Channel.