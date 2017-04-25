The Fox Den Wednesday Big Skins Game has been reconfigured for 2017, making it easier to balance a mid-week work day with some competitive golf.

Starting tomorrow, April 26th and running through September, the Fox Den Wednesday Big Skins Game will consist of two separate $20 nine hole games each week.

Tee times for the first nine holes each Wednesday will run between 2:30p and 3:00p sharp (do not be late!).

The second $20 nine hole game will be played in conjunction with the Wednesday evening league. The second nine hole skins pot will likely be a bit bigger, since many players from that league will also toss in.

Pros may play in these Wednesday skins games as well, but must pay $30 for each 9-hole pot.

Cost for 18 holes of golf + cart for the Fox Den Big Wednesday Skins Game is just $26.

There are no advanced signups required to play on any Wednesday of this come-when-you-can series; simply show up at Fox Den before 2:30p for the first nine holes or before 4:30p for the second nine holes and you will be paired on the tee with other players.

All greens fees and skins entries are paid at the pro shop counter prior to play. Remember, DO NOT BE LATE: check-in for each nine closes at 3p and 5p respectively, no late entries accepted!

See you in Stow starting this Wednesday, April 26th for the Fox Den Wednesday Big Skins Game…