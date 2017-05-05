Greater Cleveland Skins Game

2017 Cleveland Skins: Week 4 Results

Greater Cleveland Skins Game

The cold and rain led to a cancellation of Week 4 in the 2017 Greater Cleveland Skins Game series.

The Week 5 event next Thursday will be played at Erie Shores Golf Course in Madison.

The 2017 Leaderboard remains the same:

 

2017 GREATER CLEVELAND SKINS GAME LEADERBOARD THRU WEEK 4

PLAYERTOTALSkinsSkins $PinsPins $
Steve Blackburn Jr$441.002$345.002$96.00
Mark Foss$180.001$115.002$65.00
Ryan Stefanski$161.002$161.000$0.00
Brian Polick$115.501$80.501$35.00
Mike Dota$80.501$80.500$0.00
Jack Garswood$42.000$0.001$42.00

No Comment

Leave a reply

Previous ADGA 2-Man Better Ball Postponed to Next Saturday
This is the most recent story.

Related Posts

Greater Cleveland Skins Game
Greater Cleveland Skins Game
Steve Blackburn Jr. 2017 Greater Cleveland Skins Game first tee shot
Greater Cleveland Skins Game