2017 Cleveland Skins: Week 4 Results

The cold and rain led to a cancellation of Week 4 in the 2017 Greater Cleveland Skins Game series.
The Week 5 event next Thursday will be played at Erie Shores Golf Course in Madison.
The 2017 Leaderboard remains the same:
2017 GREATER CLEVELAND SKINS GAME LEADERBOARD THRU WEEK 4
|PLAYER
|TOTAL
|Skins
|Skins $
|Pins
|Pins $
|Steve Blackburn Jr
|$441.00
|2
|$345.00
|2
|$96.00
|Mark Foss
|$180.00
|1
|$115.00
|2
|$65.00
|Ryan Stefanski
|$161.00
|2
|$161.00
|0
|$0.00
|Brian Polick
|$115.50
|1
|$80.50
|1
|$35.00
|Mike Dota
|$80.50
|1
|$80.50
|0
|$0.00
|Jack Garswood
|$42.00
|0
|$0.00
|1
|$42.00
