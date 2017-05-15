2013 Chippewa Scratch League Champion Sam Spino Jr. joined with Dennis Berkheimer on an evening when regular partner Dave Oates could not play, and the pairing was magic.

Berkheimer and Spino posted a 5-under par score of 30 on the front nine at Chippewa to beat two excellent teams who each played well: Mark Thomas and Chris Okeson shot a solid 4-under par, matched by Bobby Spino and Danny Marr.

With the victory, Sam Spino Jr. jumps to the top of the 2017 Leaderboard. But that could change in a big way next week, as it’s the first CARRY-OVER skins pot of the season in Week 3! No outright skin winners this week, so expect a monster skins pot next week that could have season-long ramifications for the Player of Year race…



2017 CHIPPEWA SCRATCH LEAGUE: WEEK 2 RESULTS – May 15 – Better Ball Front 9

1st Place – Dennis Berkheimer / Sam Spino (30) $225.00

T2nd Place – Mark Thomas / Chris Okeson (31) $112.50

T2nd Place – Bobby Spino / Dan Marr (31) $112.50

16 teams competed

SKINS:

NO SKINS! CARRY OVER TO NEXT WEEK!

2017 CHIPPEWA SCRATCH LEAGUE LEADERBOARD – THRU WEEK 2