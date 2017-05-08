A 20-yard chip-in on the 18th hole led to a birdie skin and the margin of victory for Ty Kovach and Allen Freeman in Week 1 of the 2017 Chippewa Scratch League.
Freeman and Kovach finished at 5-under par in the scramble format, nipping Dave Oates and Sam Spino by a single shot.
Oates and Spino claimed a skin for themselves as well, as Sam made a 45-foot birdie bomb up the hill on the par-3 12th.
But the shot of the night belonged to Tyler McHugh, as he dunked a wedge from the fairway on the par-4 15th hole for eagle, nabbing a skin for himself and Tyler Watkins…
2017 CHIPPEWA SCRATCH LEAGUE: WEEK 1 RESULTS – May 8 – Scramble Back 9
1st Place – Ty Kovach / Al Freeman (31) $270.00
2nd Place – Dave Oates / Sam Spino (32) $162.00
3rd Place – Okeson / Schustrich (33) $108.00
18 Teams
Skins:
#12 – Dave Oates / Sam Spino (2) $120.00
#15 – Tyler Watkins / Tyler McHugh (2) $120.00
#18 – Ty Kovach / Al Freeman (3) $120.00
2017 CHIPPEWA SCRATCH LEAGUE LEADERBOARD – WEEK 1
|PLAYER
|TOTAL
|POT
|SKINS
|Allen Freeman
|$195.00
|$135.00
|$60.00
|Ty Kovach
|$195.00
|$135.00
|$60.00
|Dave Oates
|$141.00
|$81.00
|$60.00
|Sam Spino
|$141.00
|$81.00
|$60.00
|Tyler McHugh
|$60.00
|$0.00
|$60.00
|Tyler Watkins
|$60.00
|$0.00
|$60.00
|Chris Okeson
|$54.00
|$54.00
|$0.00
|Rob Schustrich
|$54.00
|$54.00
|$0.00
