2017 Chippewa Scratch League: Week 1 Results

Chippewa Monday Scratch LeagueA 20-yard chip-in on the 18th hole led to a birdie skin and the margin of victory for Ty Kovach and Allen Freeman in Week 1 of the 2017 Chippewa Scratch League.

Freeman and Kovach finished at 5-under par in the scramble format, nipping Dave Oates and Sam Spino by a single shot.

Oates and Spino claimed a skin for themselves as well, as Sam made a 45-foot birdie bomb up the hill on the par-3 12th.

But the shot of the night belonged to Tyler McHugh, as he dunked a wedge from the fairway on the par-4 15th hole for eagle, nabbing a skin for himself and Tyler Watkins

 
2017 CHIPPEWA SCRATCH LEAGUE: WEEK 1 RESULTS – May 8 – Scramble Back 9
1st Place – Ty Kovach / Al Freeman (31) $270.00
2nd Place – Dave Oates / Sam Spino (32) $162.00
3rd Place – Okeson / Schustrich (33) $108.00
18 Teams

Skins:
#12 – Dave Oates / Sam Spino (2) $120.00
#15 – Tyler Watkins / Tyler McHugh (2) $120.00
#18 – Ty Kovach / Al Freeman (3) $120.00

2017 CHIPPEWA SCRATCH LEAGUE LEADERBOARD – WEEK 1

PLAYERTOTALPOTSKINS
Allen Freeman$195.00$135.00$60.00
Ty Kovach$195.00$135.00$60.00
Dave Oates$141.00$81.00$60.00
Sam Spino$141.00$81.00$60.00
Tyler McHugh$60.00$0.00$60.00
Tyler Watkins$60.00$0.00$60.00
Chris Okeson$54.00$54.00$0.00
Rob Schustrich$54.00$54.00$0.00

