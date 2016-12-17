2016 Tournament Year in Review: Northeast Ohio Golf
In past years, Northeast Ohio Golf offered a season-ending rundown of the Top 10 most-read stories. But not this year. For 2016, we’re going Hollywood!
Check out this quick 3-minute photo-montage music video of the season’s winners from amateur and professional golf events conducted throughout Greater Cleveland. It’s the NEOHgolf.com 2016 Tournament Year in Review! ()
MOBILE PHONE / iPAD USERS: Watch video here >
PC or laptop users, click the play button below to start; click the double-arrows bottom right for a full screen view.
(Have a winning player’s photo from a 2016 Northeast Ohio golf championship that’s not currently included? Email it to golf@neohgolf.com. If it’s a competitive event with a solid field, we’ll gladly add it in!)
