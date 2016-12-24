Bob Gillingham Ford

MT’s Halushki Amateur Monday Dec 26 at Chippewa

By on December 24, 2016

Halushki Open food

Chippewa Golf ClubThe temps on Monday after Christmas are forecast to head into the 50s. So for the third year in a row, Mark Thomas is hosting his winter golf tournament and Czech food extravaganza at Chippewa GC in Doylestown, the MT’s Halushki Amateur.

This event is a $50 Big Skins game with an optional $30 Stroke Play game, with just $20 Golf + Cart fee. Plus there is FREE FOOD after play: the event’s namesake stuffed cabbage (Halushki), rolls, more. Bring containers to take home the extras!

Tee times will run from 10:45a – Noon this Monday, December 26th in Doylestown.

To enter, contact MT by email at mjtds@sssnet.com or text/call him at 330-284-0137.

