MT’s Halushki Amateur Monday Dec 26 at Chippewa

The temps on Monday after Christmas are forecast to head into the 50s. So for the third year in a row, Mark Thomas is hosting his winter golf tournament and Czech food extravaganza at Chippewa GC in Doylestown, the MT’s Halushki Amateur.

This event is a $50 Big Skins game with an optional $30 Stroke Play game, with just $20 Golf + Cart fee. Plus there is FREE FOOD after play: the event’s namesake stuffed cabbage (Halushki), rolls, more. Bring containers to take home the extras!

Tee times will run from 10:45a – Noon this Monday, December 26th in Doylestown.

To enter, contact MT by email at mjtds@sssnet.com or text/call him at 330-284-0137.